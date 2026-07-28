Kolkata police arrest 2 more NEET violence suspects, total 16
Kolkata police just arrested two more people linked to the NEET protest violence, bringing the total to 16.
The latest suspects, Wakar Azam and Javed Akhtar, were picked up from Karaya and Nadia.
To piece together what happened, police even had five earlier detainees walk barefoot at the crime scene.
NEET protest turned chaotic and violent
The Friday, July 24, 2026 protest started peacefully but turned chaotic over alleged NEET exam irregularities; journalists and police ended up hurt.
Police are now digging through CCTV footage and witness accounts to figure out everyone's role.
The FIR claims protesters attacked police, journalists, and bystanders on orders from protest leaders.
The demonstration was called off after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, meeting a key demand of the protesters.