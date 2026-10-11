Kolkata Police serve Abhishek Banerjee notice over Camac Street clash

Kolkata Police have served a notice to Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC), asking him to come in for questioning about a recent clash over removing TMC's signage on Camac Street.

The notice was delivered at his home after an earlier attempt missed him.

The August 27 incident saw tensions rise as police tried to take down party signage, leading to disturbances involving Banerjee's supporters.