Kolkata Police serve Abhishek Banerjee notice over Camac Street clash
India
Kolkata Police have served a notice to Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC), asking him to come in for questioning about a recent clash over removing TMC's signage on Camac Street.
The notice was delivered at his home after an earlier attempt missed him.
The August 27 incident saw tensions rise as police tried to take down party signage, leading to disturbances involving Banerjee's supporters.
Abhishek Banerjee questioned, 3 cases filed
The clashes led to three police cases, and Banerjee has already been questioned once.
He currently has court protection from arrest in these related matters.
Meanwhile, the fire department is also looking into the issue.