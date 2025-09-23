Kolkata rains disrupt Calcutta High Court proceedings

Lawyers and court staff had a rough time

Lawyers and court staff had a rough time just getting to work—some roads had knee-deep water.

Lawyer Uday Shankar Chatterjee skipped court because he worried his car would get stuck, and others like Advocate Arun Kumar Mohanty faced similar hassles.

Even busses and trains were disrupted, showing just how much bad weather can mess with daily life in the city.