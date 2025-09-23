Next Article
Kolkata rains disrupt Calcutta High Court proceedings
India
Overnight, heavy rains flooded Kolkata, throwing a wrench into the usual workings of the Calcutta High Court.
Waterlogged streets and spotty internet made it tough to hold regular hearings, so judges were asked to hear only those cases where all the parties to the proceedings are present.
Lawyers and court staff had a rough time
Lawyers and court staff had a rough time just getting to work—some roads had knee-deep water.
Lawyer Uday Shankar Chatterjee skipped court because he worried his car would get stuck, and others like Advocate Arun Kumar Mohanty faced similar hassles.
Even busses and trains were disrupted, showing just how much bad weather can mess with daily life in the city.