Kolkata-Sairang Express derails near Digaru station, 4 minor injuries
Early Wednesday morning, the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed near Assam's Digaru station while most passengers were still asleep.
The train kept moving for about a kilometer after the derailment, jolting everyone awake.
Thankfully, there were no major injuries, just four people with minor ones who were taken to the Sonapur Primary Health Centre for treatment and were receiving care.
Himanta Biswa Sarma says passengers safe
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reassured everyone that all passengers are safe and have essentials. An alternative train was arranged to help those stranded get back on track.
Railway officials said the derailment happened because the driver could not slow down while giving way to another train.
A recovery train was dispatched to the site to carry out rescue operations and clear the affected tracks.