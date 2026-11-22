Kolkata to host Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in January 2027
Kolkata will host the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention from January 7-9, 2027, with the theme "Return to Roots: Reigniting the Diaspora Connect with Bharat."
It's a major move by West Bengal to put the city on the map for national and international gatherings.
Kolkata eyed for Police Science Congress
Besides this, Kolkata is also being considered to host the All India Police Science Congress in December.
These high-profile events are part of West Bengal's push to attract investment, boost tourism, and show off its cultural energy.
If all goes well, Kolkata could soon be a go-to spot for big events in India.