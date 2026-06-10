Kolkata Trinamool councilor Swapan Samaddar arrested after extortion allegation, egged

Samaddar named in Abhijit Sarkar case

Samaddar is also named as an accused in the 2021 alleged murder case involving BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar, who had gone live on Facebook before his death, claiming he and his pets were under attack.

The investigation was handed over to the CBI by Calcutta High Court, and Samaddar was added to its charge sheet.

With his arrest, a total of 10 KMC councilors have so far been arrested by the police.