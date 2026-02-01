'I'm Brahmin': Kolkata server arrested for serving YouTuber beef  

A waiter at Olypub, a popular bar-cum-restaurant on Park Street in Kolkata , has been arrested after actor and YouTuber Sayak Chakraborty accused the establishment of serving him beef instead of mutton. The incident took place on Friday night when Chakraborty and his friends ordered mutton steak but were allegedly served beef. The group only realized the mix-up when another mutton steak was brought to the table despite the fact that only one steak had been ordered.

Incident Employee admits a mistake was made "When we questioned him, he claimed we had ordered two steaks, one mutton and one beef. That is when I protested," Sayak said. In a viral video, Sayak questions the server about how mutton could have been "misheard" as beef, pointing out that they had already eaten the food. At this point, the employee admits that a mistake was made. "What do you mean you made a mistake? Do you know I'm a Brahmin?" Sayak replies back.

Twitter Post Watch the video here A Hindu Food Vlogger & Influencer Sayak Chakraborty and his friends were intentionally served Beef steak instead of mutton steak at #Olypub, one of Kolkata's renowned resto-bar situated at #ParkStreet Kolkata. He registered a complaint, but to his surprise the staff made fun of… pic.twitter.com/8su4zjw9mO — Sourish Mukherjee (@me_sourish_) January 31, 2026

Advertisement

Police action Police investigating if it was negligence or deliberate act Chakraborty later filed a complaint at Park Street Police Station, leading to the waiter's arrest on Saturday. A senior officer of Kolkata Police confirmed the arrest and said, "One employee of a popular restaurant/bar at Kolkata's Park Street has been arrested on charges of serving beef instead of goat meat to a YouTuber after he lodged a complaint with Park Street police." The police are now investigating if this was an act of negligence or something more deliberate.

Advertisement