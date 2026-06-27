Kolkata warehouse collapse kills 16, Khalek Sardar latest victim

Kolkata rescuers use cameras, FIR filed

Rescue crews are using cameras and mobile data to search for people who might be trapped. Debris will not be cleared until everyone is accounted for.

Indian Railways joined the mission to help cut through twisted steel, and a Special Investigation Team is looking into what went wrong.

An FIR has been filed against five people linked to the project, while 17 injured are still being treated in hospitals across Kolkata.