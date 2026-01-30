Kolkata warehouse fire kills 21 workers; owner, others arrested
A tragic fire broke out early January 26 at a warehouse in Kolkata's Anandapur, killing at least 21 workers.
The blaze started in a decorator's godown filled with thermocol and soft drinks, then spread to a momo packaging unit.
Allegations that the doors were locked from the outside are under investigation, and reports said the warehouse had no fire exits or alarms, leaving many workers trapped inside.
Arrests made, DNA tests ongoing
Police have now arrested three people—including the warehouse owner—on charges including death due to negligence and related safety allegations.
Wow! Momo, whose unit was nearby, denied responsibility but announced ₹10 lakh compensation per victim's family plus help with salaries and education; the state government announced an ex gratia payment of ₹10 lakh per family.
Rescue teams worked for 36 hours to recover victims, while DNA tests are ongoing to identify those still missing.