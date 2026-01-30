Kolkata warehouse fire kills 21 workers; owner, others arrested India Jan 30, 2026

A tragic fire broke out early January 26 at a warehouse in Kolkata's Anandapur, killing at least 21 workers.

The blaze started in a decorator's godown filled with thermocol and soft drinks, then spread to a momo packaging unit.

Allegations that the doors were locked from the outside are under investigation, and reports said the warehouse had no fire exits or alarms, leaving many workers trapped inside.