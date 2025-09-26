Kolkata's heaviest rainfall in 40 years linked to climate change

Climate change and urban planning

This was Kolkata's sixth-heaviest rainfall since records began in the late 1800s, and experts say it's tied to the Indian Ocean warming up fast.

Warmer seas are making storms stronger and monsoon cycles more unpredictable.

As Dr. Roxy Mathew Koll points out, rising sea temperatures mean heavier rains and fiercer cyclones.

The city's flooding highlights why urban areas need better drainage, flood control, and early warning systems to deal with climate extremes going forward.