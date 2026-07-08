Kollu Ravindra hands ₹60L to 6 fishermen families off Visakhapatnam India Jul 08, 2026

After six fishermen went missing off the Visakhapatnam coast, the Andhra Pradesh government has stepped in to help their families with ₹60 lakh in total aid.

Each family received ₹10 lakh (split between the Fisheries Department and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund) handed over by Minister Kollu Ravindra at a gathering with local officials.