Kollu Ravindra hands ₹60L to 6 fishermen families off Visakhapatnam
India
After six fishermen went missing off the Visakhapatnam coast, the Andhra Pradesh government has stepped in to help their families with ₹60 lakh in total aid.
Each family received ₹10 lakh (split between the Fisheries Department and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund) handed over by Minister Kollu Ravindra at a gathering with local officials.
Search continues as ₹9cr aid announced
Search operations with the Coast Guard and Navy are still ongoing, even after 72 hours without any sign of the missing men.
The minister also announced ₹9 crore for overdue fishing ban allowances, plus extra perks like diesel subsidies, a lower pension age, and plans for new equipment subsidies, all aimed at supporting fishing communities during tough times.