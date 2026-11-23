Koppadi man bitten by crocodile as neighbors alert forest department
A man in Koppadi village near Chidambaram got quite a shock when he stepped outside to check on a barking dog and was bitten on the leg by a crocodile.
Thankfully, neighbors jumped in to help and quickly called the Forest Department.
Crocodile released into Vakkaramari lake
The Forest Department and locals worked together to safely capture the crocodile and release it into Vakkaramari lake in Chidambaram.
The crocodile was released into Vakkaramari lake in Chidambaram.