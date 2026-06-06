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Home / News / India News / Rajasthan: 35-year-old Mahant murdered inside 'math', family demands justice
Rajasthan: 35-year-old Mahant murdered inside 'math', family demands justice
The deceased was stabbed 26 times with sharp weapons

Rajasthan: 35-year-old Mahant murdered inside 'math', family demands justice

By Snehil Singh
Jun 06, 2026
04:20 pm
What's the story

A 35-year-old Mahant of the historic Chandrasel Math in Kota, Rajasthan, was brutally murdered late Friday night. The deceased, Devanand Van Mahant, was attacked by unidentified assailants who broke into the Math under Borkheda police station limits around midnight, according to a report by PTI. The attackers locked another Mahant in a room before stabbing Devanand 26 times with sharp weapons.

Medical report

Family refuses to perform last rites

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rudrapratap Sharma, the Mahant died from his injuries at the hospital on Friday night. The police officer also confirmed that a post-mortem was conducted on the deceased. However, the family members and the religious organization refused to perform the last rites until the assailants were arrested.

Motive revealed

Devenand shifted to Kota 4 years ago

The police suspect that the motive behind this heinous crime is a dispute over the ownership of the Trust and its post. Devanand, a resident of Sawaimadhopur, had shifted to Chandrasel Math in Kota four years ago. The Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan state assembly, Tikaram Jully, condemned the murder and was quoted as saying, "The criminals are shedding blood openly while the government remains a mute spectator."

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