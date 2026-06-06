Rajasthan: 35-year-old Mahant murdered inside 'math', family demands justice

Motive revealed

Devenand shifted to Kota 4 years ago

The police suspect that the motive behind this heinous crime is a dispute over the ownership of the Trust and its post. Devanand, a resident of Sawaimadhopur, had shifted to Chandrasel Math in Kota four years ago. The Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan state assembly, Tikaram Jully, condemned the murder and was quoted as saying, "The criminals are shedding blood openly while the government remains a mute spectator."