Rajasthan: 35-year-old Mahant murdered inside 'math', family demands justice
What's the story
A 35-year-old Mahant of the historic Chandrasel Math in Kota, Rajasthan, was brutally murdered late Friday night. The deceased, Devanand Van Mahant, was attacked by unidentified assailants who broke into the Math under Borkheda police station limits around midnight, according to a report by PTI. The attackers locked another Mahant in a room before stabbing Devanand 26 times with sharp weapons.
Medical report
Family refuses to perform last rites
According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rudrapratap Sharma, the Mahant died from his injuries at the hospital on Friday night. The police officer also confirmed that a post-mortem was conducted on the deceased. However, the family members and the religious organization refused to perform the last rites until the assailants were arrested.
Motive revealed
Devenand shifted to Kota 4 years ago
The police suspect that the motive behind this heinous crime is a dispute over the ownership of the Trust and its post. Devanand, a resident of Sawaimadhopur, had shifted to Chandrasel Math in Kota four years ago. The Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan state assembly, Tikaram Jully, condemned the murder and was quoted as saying, "The criminals are shedding blood openly while the government remains a mute spectator."