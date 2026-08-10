Kota student Mayank Nagar dies by suicide after phone confiscation
India
A 16-year-old student, Mayank Nagar, died by suicide in Kota, Rajasthan, after his father took away his cellphone to stop him from playing games.
The incident happened at their home in Hanuman Nagar; despite being rushed to a hospital, Mayank passed away the next morning.
Family agrees postmortem after police request
Mayank's father, Chauthmal, who has a heart condition, said he only wanted his son to focus less on gaming: he told him not to play games and took away his phone.
Initially, the family didn't want a postmortem but agreed after police requested it.
The loss has left both parents devastated.