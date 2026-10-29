Kothur woman arrested after daughter's death reclassified as murder
India
A 34-year-old woman from Hanuman Temple Colony in Kothur, in the Future City Police Commissionerate, has been arrested for allegedly killing her 14-year-old daughter and trying to make it look like a suicide.
The case first looked like a tragic hanging, but the postmortem revealed signs of throttling, and police reclassified it as murder.
Mother and daughter argued over phones
According to police, the mother and daughter often argued about phone use and disobedience.
On October 27, things escalated during one of these fights.
Police say the mother allegedly strangled her daughter before staging the scene.
After their investigation and gathering of evidence, officers took her into custody and started judicial proceedings.