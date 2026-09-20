Kottakkamboor mudslide near Munnar kills 2 siblings, wife hospitalized
India
A sudden mudslide hit Kottakkamboor near Munnar, Kerala, on Sunday afternoon, taking the lives of Balakrishnan, 50, and his sister Chinnu, 35, as they tried to shelter from heavy rain.
Balakrishnan's wife, Mariyamma, 40, survived but is in the hospital with serious injuries.
Rain triggered slide, Kerala funds care
Officials say torrential rain triggered the mudslide and even brought down an electric pole, which made rescue efforts riskier.
The area is so remote that rescuers had to carry victims out on bamboo stretchers, and traffic from the Neelakurinji flower season slowed things down further.
The Kerala government has stepped in to cover all medical costs for Mariyamma and will provide financial help for affected families.