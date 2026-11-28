Kozhikode locals find 926 old voter ID cards in sack
Locals in Kozhikode, Kerala, spotted 926 old voter ID cards stuffed in a sack and abandoned at a private property after a compound wall collapsed and quickly tipped off the police and village officials.
Olavanna IDs being verified and counted
Turns out, all the IDs belonged to people from Olavanna panchayat and hadn't been used since 2015.
Officials think they were tossed aside when new ones were issued by booth-level officers back then.
Now, village authorities are verifying and counting the cards before handing them over to the district administration to make sure everything is handled properly.