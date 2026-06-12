Kozhikode reports no new Nipah cases as of June 12

Monoclonal therapy for Nipah patient

One confirmed patient is getting monoclonal antibody therapy following ICMR guidelines and is being closely watched by doctors.

The list of people who might have been exposed has grown to 87 (with four highest-risk and 16 high-risk individuals).

Meanwhile, a rapid response team held a meeting to review containment plans, while experts from the National Centre for Disease Control would soon provide a scientific field report and extend support.