Kozhikode reports no new Nipah cases as of June 12
India
Good news from Kozhikode: As of June 12, there have not been any new Nipah virus cases.
Health Minister K Muraleedharan says the district is keeping up strict testing and surveillance just to be safe.
Three people are under hospital observation while their test results come in.
Monoclonal therapy for Nipah patient
One confirmed patient is getting monoclonal antibody therapy following ICMR guidelines and is being closely watched by doctors.
The list of people who might have been exposed has grown to 87 (with four highest-risk and 16 high-risk individuals).
Meanwhile, a rapid response team held a meeting to review containment plans, while experts from the National Centre for Disease Control would soon provide a scientific field report and extend support.