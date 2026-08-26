KPSS urges action as online letter threatens Kashmiri Pandit employees

Tickoo compared these threats to what the community faced in the 1990s, saying that while messages have moved from paper to digital, "What is unfolding is profoundly familiar. In the 1990s, intimidation traveled through posters, loudspeakers and whispers. Today it travels through screens and encrypted channels. The technology has changed, but the objective is similar to make Kashmiri Pandits feel his birthplace is conditional, his property negotiable and his presence temporary."

He also questioned promises made to returning Pandit families, especially after BJP general secretary Ashok Koul said "targeted killings won't stop," and stressed that real safety and property rights matter more than symbolic gestures.