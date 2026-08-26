KPSS urges action as online letter threatens Kashmiri Pandit employees
Kashmiri Pandit employees in the Kashmir Valley are facing fresh threats after a letter, allegedly from a militant group, surfaced online naming specific individuals and sharing their details.
The Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS) is urging security agencies to act fast, with president Sanjay Tickoo calling for an "immediate, transparent and credible response."
Sanjay Tickoo compares threats to 1990s
Tickoo compared these threats to what the community faced in the 1990s, saying that while messages have moved from paper to digital, "What is unfolding is profoundly familiar. In the 1990s, intimidation traveled through posters, loudspeakers and whispers. Today it travels through screens and encrypted channels. The technology has changed, but the objective is similar to make Kashmiri Pandits feel his birthplace is conditional, his property negotiable and his presence temporary."
He also questioned promises made to returning Pandit families, especially after BJP general secretary Ashok Koul said "targeted killings won't stop," and stressed that real safety and property rights matter more than symbolic gestures.