KSRTC driver Ranjan, 53, arrested in Kerala for alleged assault
India
A KSRTC bus driver in Kerala was arrested on Saturday after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman passenger during an early-morning trip from Alappuzha to Kollam.
The accused, Ranjan, 53, reportedly harassed the woman while sitting beside her.
Driver caught near Karuvatta cattle bridge
The woman woke up around 6:30am and immediately raised an alarm. As the driver tried to run away near Karuvatta Cattle Bridge, other passengers and locals chased him down and caught him.
The bus was diverted to the nearest police station, where her statement was recorded. Ranjan is now in police custody as the investigation moves forward.