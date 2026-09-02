Kuki MLAs return to Manipur Assembly after over 3 years
India
For the first time in over three years, Kuki community MLAs showed up in person at the Manipur Assembly session on Wednesday.
Their absence since ethnic violence broke out had left a big gap in state politics, so their return feels like a hopeful sign.
Two Kuki MLAs attend, DCM virtual
Haokholet Kipgen and Kimneo Haokip Hangshing attended physically, while Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen joined virtually.
Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh described their presence as "This is a good sign from the people's representatives, and it is a welcome step."
This comes as tensions remain high, with Kuki groups still pushing for separate administration.
The eighth session is scheduled to continue until September 7 as efforts to restore normalcy go on.