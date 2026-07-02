Kuki village Phaimol burned in Manipur as residents sheltered
Fresh violence hit Manipur's Kamjong district on Wednesday, when the deserted Kuki village of Phaimol was set on fire near the India-Myanmar border.
Thankfully, no one was hurt: residents had already taken shelter in a nearby Assam Rifles camp.
The attack destroyed 15 homes but left the village church standing.
In response, there was an attempt to target a Naga village nearby, but security forces stepped in quickly.
Naga Kuki clashes simmer since May
This latest violence is part of ongoing clashes between Naga and Kuki communities that have been simmering since May.
Both sides are blaming each other for attacks and even accusing armed groups from across the India-Myanmar border of getting involved.
Authorities say investigations are underway and security remains tight as they try to prevent things from escalating further.