Kulathumon black panther cub trapped and sent to zoo
A black panther cub was recently caught in a trap set for leopards in Kulathumon, Pathanamthitta, Keralam, a spot already known for human-animal run-ins.
Wildlife fans are worried because, instead of being released back into the wild, which is usually the rule, the slightly injured cub was sent to a zoo for observation.
It was probably for the first time that a black panther was caged in Keralam, and people are questioning whether keeping it captive is really the best move.
Kulathumon leopard sightings, traps spark concern
Kulathumon isn't new to leopard sightings: there's a long history of conflicts and evidence like pug marks showing big cats live nearby.
The area's abandoned rubber plantations have become a home for leopards, which only adds to local worries about more animals (not just this cub) turning up.
With traps now set up after orders from wildlife officials last year, some fear that capturing and holding these animals could become the norm instead of helping them return safely to their natural habitat.