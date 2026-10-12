Kulathumon black panther cub trapped and sent to zoo

A black panther cub was recently caught in a trap set for leopards in Kulathumon, Pathanamthitta, Keralam, a spot already known for human-animal run-ins.

Wildlife fans are worried because, instead of being released back into the wild, which is usually the rule, the slightly injured cub was sent to a zoo for observation.

It was probably for the first time that a black panther was caged in Keralam, and people are questioning whether keeping it captive is really the best move.