Kulgam mosque standoff as Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Lateef Bhat refuses surrender
There's a tense situation unfolding in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Lateef Bhat was cornered inside a mosque.
Even after security forces tried video-call negotiations, Bhat refused to give up, saying he wants to meet Allah.
The operation ramped up on Wednesday morning as gunfire echoed around the area.
Lateef Bhat suspected in CRPF attack
Bhat is suspected of being involved in the recent attack on a CRPF checkpoint that injured three personnel and has been linked to earlier attacks in South Kashmir, including one that killed a policeman and another targeting migrant workers.
Police have reportedly detained more than 500 people for questioning since the latest incident.
The ongoing standoff is putting local security under serious pressure.