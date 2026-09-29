Kunal Kamra joins Supreme Court case on lawmakers' speech privileges
Comedian Kunal Kamra is joining a major Supreme Court case that could reshape how much power politicians have over what people can say.
The court will soon hear arguments on whether lawmakers' special privileges can limit citizens' right to free speech, a question that hits home for Kamra, who's facing assembly action in Maharashtra after his show Naya Bharat called out Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Kamra urges limits on legislative privileges
Kamra argues that politicians shouldn't get a free pass to silence critics and says courts need to keep legislative privileges in check.
He points to a past Supreme Court ruling that fundamental rights, like free speech, should come first.
The outcome of this case could set the rules for how much space comedians, journalists, and regular people have to speak up without fear of political backlash.