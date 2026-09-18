Kuno National Park gets 4 cheetah cubs born to KGP12
India
Big news from Kuno National Park: Kuno National Park just got four adorable new cheetah cubs.
The proud mom, KGP12 (an Indian-born female cheetah), gave birth on September 18, right after Project Cheetah's fourth anniversary.
Union Environment Minister Bupender Yadav called it a "historic and joyous moment" on social media.
Kuno cheetah population now 49
With these new arrivals, Kuno's cheetah count is now up to 49: 32 born in India and 20 brought in from Africa as part of Project Cheetah.
This project is all about bringing cheetahs back to India's wild spaces, and the birth of these second-generation cubs shows things are moving in the right direction.