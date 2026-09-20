Kuno welcomes 4 cheetah cubs raising India's total to 56

Kuno is now home to most of India's cheetahs, thanks to animals brought in from Namibia, South Africa, and Botswana.

While you can go on a safari at the park, the focus right now is on helping the cheetahs settle and grow their numbers, so spotting them up close is not possible yet.

Looking ahead, there are plans for Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve to help keep this comeback story going strong.