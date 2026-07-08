Kurla elevator shaft fall kills 12-year-old Mohammad Zain Zamir Tahsildar India Jul 08, 2026

A heartbreaking accident in Mumbai's Kurla area took the life of 12-year-old Mohammad Zain Zamir Tahsildar.

He was playing with friends at Shamim Tower on Monday night when he leaned against an elevator door, lost his balance, and fell into the shaft.

The moment was captured on CCTV.