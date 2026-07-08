Kurla elevator shaft fall kills 12-year-old Mohammad Zain Zamir Tahsildar
India
A heartbreaking accident in Mumbai's Kurla area took the life of 12-year-old Mohammad Zain Zamir Tahsildar.
He was playing with friends at Shamim Tower on Monday night when he leaned against an elevator door, lost his balance, and fell into the shaft.
The moment was captured on CCTV.
Police probe elevator maintenance and CCTV
Zain was rushed to Sion Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
Police have started an investigation, checking CCTV footage and looking into how well the elevator was maintained.
If they find any negligence or safety lapses, those responsible could face action.