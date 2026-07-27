Kurnool businessman arrested for firing licensed revolver after semifinal loss
India
A real-estate businessman in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, was taken into custody for firing three rounds from his licensed revolver outside a badminton academy.
This happened right after his team lost in the semifinals of the Kurnool Badminton Premier League on July 26.
Thankfully, no one was hurt. Police say he fired out of frustration after the defeat.
Police seize revolver, seek license revocation
Police are confiscating his revolver and have asked officials to revoke its license, which was originally granted for self-defense.
The man, Kaushik from the Ananya franchise (not the captain), acted purely out of frustration according to early investigations.
Authorities say there were no fights or arguments before the shots, and a full investigation is underway.