KUWJ criticizes CM V.D. Satheesan for publicly singling reporters
India
The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has called out Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan for singling out reporters during press conferences, especially based on which media house they work for, and accusing them of causing disruptions.
The union says this behavior isn't cool in a democracy and wants Satheesan to stop publicly attacking media outlets.
Deshabhimani MDMA question sparks KUWJ response
This all kicked off after a tense exchange between Satheesan and a Deshabhimani journalist who asked about an MDMA case linked to the CM's social media coordinator.
KUWJ feels that criticizing journalists just for asking questions is objectionable and not suitable for a democratic society.
They're now demanding that Satheesan's approach should be corrected.