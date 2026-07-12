Laborer Vijay killed, 2 injured in Jasola demolition wall collapse India Jul 12, 2026

A 24-year-old laborer named Vijay lost his life and two others were injured when a wall collapsed during a house demolition in Jasola, South Delhi, on Friday afternoon.

Rescue teams rushed in and managed to pull out the trapped workers, but sadly, Vijay was declared dead at the hospital.

The other two, Nannu Sharma and Chandrapal, are being treated for their injuries.