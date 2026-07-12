Laborer Vijay killed, 2 injured in Jasola demolition wall collapse
A 24-year-old laborer named Vijay lost his life and two others were injured when a wall collapsed during a house demolition in Jasola, South Delhi, on Friday afternoon.
Rescue teams rushed in and managed to pull out the trapped workers, but sadly, Vijay was declared dead at the hospital.
The other two, Nannu Sharma and Chandrapal, are being treated for their injuries.
Contractor arrested, Rekha Gupta orders probe
Police have registered a negligence case and arrested the demolition contractor, while the house owner is still missing.
Authorities are checking whether safety rules were followed.
In response to this tragedy and another recent building collapse, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has promised financial help for affected families and ordered thorough investigations to prevent future incidents.