Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk ends 26 day hunger strike
India
Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakh's climate activist, wrapped up his 26-day hunger strike on July 23 after union ministers broke his fast, a move rooted in local tradition.
He explained that having senior leaders end a protest like this is seen as a win for the people, not government approval.
Sonam Wangchuk credits nonviolence for concessions
Wangchuk emphasized that peaceful protest works, and his movement led to major government concessions, including a minister's resignation and dropped charges against protesters.
He also highlighted Gandhi's philosophy of nonviolence, saying it's all about standing up for change without hostility and hoping for reforms that rebuild trust between citizens and the government.