Ladakh administration bans protests and rallies ahead of local polls
Just ahead of local elections, Ladakh's administration has put a stop to political protests and rallies in Leh and Kargil.
The ban, announced by Chief Electoral Officer Rahul Sharma, is meant to keep things peaceful while people get ready to vote on November 21 for the Leh and Kargil municipal committees and panchayats, and on December 4 for the eight Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs).
Sonam Wangchuk criticizes election dates
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk isn't happy about the election dates. He says holding polls during harsh weather and without sorting out key community issues just isn't fair.
In a video with local leaders, he warned that if political safeguards aren't given, "before we are forced to start peaceful but intense agitations to demonstrate our pain,"
Wangchuk also criticized delays in the judicial inquiry commission report into the September 24 incidents in Leh, saying it only adds to people's frustration over unresolved demands for more autonomy.