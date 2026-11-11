Ladakh administration bans protests and rallies ahead of local polls

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk isn't happy about the election dates. He says holding polls during harsh weather and without sorting out key community issues just isn't fair.

In a video with local leaders, he warned that if political safeguards aren't given, "before we are forced to start peaceful but intense agitations to demonstrate our pain,"

Wangchuk also criticized delays in the judicial inquiry commission report into the September 24 incidents in Leh, saying it only adds to people's frustration over unresolved demands for more autonomy.