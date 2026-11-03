Ladakh: Administration halts activities at Sonam Wangchuk's Desert Flower School

The administration's notice also referred to a communication from Angmo on September 22, where she had sought a 'no-objection certificate' for proposed members of the school's managing committee.

The school is part of the HIAL ecosystem.

The matter concerning HIAL is currently sub judice before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, prompting the tehsildar to advise against any further action until a final decision is reached or further directions are issued by the court.