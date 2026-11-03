Ladakh: Administration halts activities at Sonam Wangchuk's Desert Flower School
What's the story
The Ladakh administration has ordered the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) to stop all activities at its Desert Flower School. The order was issued by the tehsildar's office in Leh on Sunday and was directed to Gitanjali J Angmo, co-founder and CEO of HIAL and wife of founder Sonam Wangchuk. The decision comes after the administration received information that classes had started without necessary approvals from competent authorities.
Legal proceedings
School part of HIAL's ecosystem
The administration's notice also referred to a communication from Angmo on September 22, where she had sought a 'no-objection certificate' for proposed members of the school's managing committee.
The school is part of the HIAL ecosystem.
The matter concerning HIAL is currently sub judice before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, prompting the tehsildar to advise against any further action until a final decision is reached or further directions are issued by the court.
Status quo
Status quo must be maintained
The administration's notice also stressed maintaining strict status quo, warning against any actions that could affect the pending case in court.
This directive is aimed at ensuring that no further developments take place at Desert Flower School until all legal proceedings are concluded.
The HIAL is an alternative, experiential university and mountain development institute co-founded by Wangchuk and Angmo.
The Desert Flower School, located within the HIAL campus, is an early-childhood learning initiative.