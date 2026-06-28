Ladakh fines 4 tourists ₹2L total for Pangong Lake off-roading
Ladakh just handed out a hefty ₹2 lakh fine to four tourists who broke wildlife protection laws by off-roading in Pangong Lake and other protected areas.
Each person had to pay ₹50,000, and their vehicles were seized until they settled up.
This move is part of Ladakh's push, led by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, to make tourism more responsible and keep the region's unique nature safe.
Tourists caught during patrols, social posts
The tourists were caught during routine patrols and even through social media posts.
Their cars came from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh.
Offenses included driving into the waters of Pangong Lake near Merak, driving off-road near Lukung within the Changthang Cold Desert Wildlife Sanctuary, chasing a Tibetan gazelle in Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary, and entering streams in Karakoram Sanctuary.
LG VK Saxena says rules remain
Saxena pointed out that these actions harm endangered species and fragile ecosystems.
He's made it clear that strict rules will stay in place so Ladakh's wild spaces can be enjoyed, responsibly, for years to come.