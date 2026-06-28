Ladakh fines 4 tourists ₹2L total for Pangong Lake off-roading India Jun 28, 2026

Ladakh just handed out a hefty ₹2 lakh fine to four tourists who broke wildlife protection laws by off-roading in Pangong Lake and other protected areas.

Each person had to pay ₹50,000, and their vehicles were seized until they settled up.

This move is part of Ladakh's push, led by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, to make tourism more responsible and keep the region's unique nature safe.