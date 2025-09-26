Ladakh firing has shaken public trust: Ex-MP Namgyal demands probe
Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, former Ladakh MP and senior BJP leader, has demanded a judicial inquiry into the police firing on unarmed protesters in Leh on September 24.
He said the incident "has shaken public trust" and should have been handled with more patience.
Protests leave 4 dead, over 50 injured
The protests were sparked by demands for Ladakh's statehood and special protections, with many supporting climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike.
The violence left four people dead and over 50 injured, including attacks on government offices.
Namgyal urged for open dialogue to address local concerns and praised community leaders calling for peace.
Government starts talks with local representatives
While the central government accused Wangchuk of inciting unrest, it has also started talks with local representatives.
A High Powered Committee led by Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, will meet on October 6 to discuss protecting Ladakh's culture, land, and jobs.
Meanwhile, Wangchuk's NGO lost its FCRA license amid ongoing tensions.