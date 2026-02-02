Ladakh gets ₹4,869cr in Union Budget 2026-27

This budget aims to boost Ladakh 's infrastructure and public services—think strengthened connectivity and sustainable infrastructure. Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta called it a step toward "Viksit Bharat," or a developed India. There's also support for turning Leh Palace into a cultural hotspot to protect heritage and encourage tourism.

Shift in funding ahead of national census

The funding shift comes just ahead of the national census (with ₹6,000 crore set aside for it), highlighting how important Ladakh is on India's map right now.

With more focus on development and culture, this budget could shape what life looks like in Ladakh over the next few years.