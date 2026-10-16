Ladakh groups reject Home Ministry plan lacking Article 371 safeguards

Instead of giving Ladakh its own assembly, the proposed framework appears closer to a Territorial Council model, with substantial powers concentrated in the lieutenant governor.

LAB and KDA are not happy with this: they have even submitted their own version of an agreement that they say fits what people in Ladakh really want.

Protests have been ongoing since Union Territory status was granted in 2019, and another round of talks is likely to be held in New Delhi on October 22, 2026, so this story is not over yet.