Ladakh holds 1st panchayat and municipal elections since 2019
Ladakh is finally holding its first panchayat and municipal elections this Saturday after becoming a Union Territory back in 2019.
Voting runs from 8am to 5pm with security tight across the region, even remote Hanley Po village, perched nearly 15,000 feet up, gets its own polling booth for just 89 voters.
Polling across 8 districts despite protests
Polling stations are set up across all eight districts, covering 137 panchayat seats. In Leh city, all 21 municipal wards will see voting too.
But even as officials work hard to reach every corner and altitude, protests led by the Leh Apex Body are still ongoing: they want a delay in December's Hill Council elections.
To help people show up and vote despite tensions, election day has been declared a public holiday.