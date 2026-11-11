Ladakh is set for Hill Development Council polls December 4
Ladakh is set to hold its first major local elections since last year's protests, with voting for eight Hill Development Councils happening on December 4.
There are now 100 council seats up for grabs; 36 of them are reserved for women.
If you want to run, the last date for filing nominations is November 17 and withdrawals close November 20.
Each district now has 50 constituencies
These elections come after strong statehood demands in Leh and Kargil, so each district now gets 50 constituencies (up from just 26).
Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra says holding polls on time matters so councils can plan budgets early next year.
Even though it's winter, officials promise polling stations will be ready for the cold, making sure everyone gets a fair shot to vote.
The administration is running the show.