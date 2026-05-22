Ladakh leaders and Center agree on constitutional safeguards and legislature
Big news for Ladakh: local leaders said they had reached an understanding with the Center on constitutional safeguards and setting up a legislature for the union territory.
This move answers years of demands since Ladakh got UT status in 2019, promising protections like those given to Nagaland, Sikkim, and Mizoram under Articles 371A, 371F, and 371G.
Ladakh assembly to gain real powers
The plan is to give an elected body, led by a chief minister, real legislative, executive, and financial powers.
Top bureaucrats will answer to this group.
But full statehood is still on hold until Ladakh meets certain revenue goals set by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Talks between local groups (LAB and KDA) and the Center are ongoing to iron out details after Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit.