Ladakh leaders and Center agree on constitutional safeguards and legislature

Ladakh assembly to gain real powers

The plan is to give an elected body, led by a chief minister, real legislative, executive, and financial powers.

Top bureaucrats will answer to this group.

But full statehood is still on hold until Ladakh meets certain revenue goals set by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Talks between local groups (LAB and KDA) and the Center are ongoing to iron out details after Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit.