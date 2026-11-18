Ladakh prepares for 1st-ever hill council elections with 541 candidates
Ladakh is gearing up for its first-ever Hill Council elections across all eight districts on December 4, 2026, and the turnout is huge: 541 candidates have filed nominations.
This marks a big step, as earlier elections only covered Leh and Kargil, but now the newly formed districts are included too.
Ladakh Congress and BJP near-equal slates
Congress and BJP are nearly neck-and-neck with 126 and 125 candidates each, plus 14 from National Conference, and at least 276 independents.
There's some tension on the ground: local groups are protesting harsh winter election timing, while others are boycotting over district boundaries.
For the first time in years, Congress and National Conference aren't teaming up: they're going solo this time.