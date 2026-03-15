Ladakh protests: Activist Wangchuk out of NSA detention after 6mo
India
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is finally out of National Security Act (NSA) detention, nearly six months after his controversial arrest over protests in Leh last September.
He was accused of sparking demonstrations demanding statehood and special protections for Ladakh, protests that sadly turned violent, leaving four dead and about 90 injured.
His release comes ahead of SC hearing
Wangchuk's release comes right before the Supreme Court was set to review his case, following concerns about translation issues in his speeches and his health while jailed.
His arrest had fired up big protests across Ladakh, with local groups calling it a victory for Ladakh as they keep pushing for more autonomy since the region became a union territory in 2019.