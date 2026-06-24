Ladakh to curb photography near Leh airport after IAF concern
If you're in Leh, snapping photos near the airport or other sensitive spots could soon be off-limits.
The Ladakh administration made this move after the Indian Air Force (IAF) flagged worries about photos of its operational areas ending up on social media.
Administrative Secretary Nidhi Malik directed the creation of new safety protocols at a recent meeting, aiming to boost safety and keep things secure around Air Force Station Leh.
IAF pushes clearance near Leh airport
The IAF also pushed for clearing terrain obstacles and tightening land-use rules near the airport to meet aviation standards.
Departments have been told to survey risky areas and suggest fixes.
Plans are in place for more CCTV cameras around IAF sites, plus public awareness campaigns so locals know which zones are restricted, all to help protect these important areas and keep operations running smoothly.