Ladakh to get elected governing body with real legislative powers
India
Big news for Ladakh, after years of asking for more say in their own affairs, the region will finally get an elected governing body with real legislative powers.
This new setup is meant to protect Ladakh's unique culture and environment, while giving locals a stronger voice in how things are run.
Ladakh Apex Body dispute resolved
Talks had hit a rough patch when the Ladakh Apex Body (LAB) refused to sign earlier drafts because key decisions were left out.
Thankfully, both sides worked through their differences and reached an agreement.
Details about how this new governing body will actually work are still coming, but it's a huge step toward more autonomy and fair representation for people in Ladakh.