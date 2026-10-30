Ladakh women pause liquor protest as administration pledges cultural protection
India
Women's groups in Ladakh have hit pause on their planned protest against the region's new liquor policy.
The move comes after the local administration promised to reconsider the policy and protect Ladakhi culture.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk shared that demonstrations are on hold while officials work out the details.
Ladakh women groups seek alcohol-free status
Groups like the Ladakh Buddhist Association Women Wing were worried about more alcohol shops opening up, saying it could harm youth and local traditions.
They had suspended their dharna planned from October 29 to November 5, asking for Ladakh to stay "dry" and alcohol-free.
By suspending their action, they're showing some trust that leaders will listen and keep community values in mind.