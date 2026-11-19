Lajpat Nagar basement fire kills Gaurav, injures Prem Singh Sharma
A fire broke out in the basement of a Lajpat Nagar building on Wednesday, leaving one worker, Gaurav, dead and another, Prem Singh Sharma, seriously injured and in the ICU.
The cause is still being looked into, but early signs point to welding work possibly sparking the blaze.
Building evacuated and contractor questioned
Police on patrol spotted the fire around 1:15pm and quickly called for help.
Firefighters were sent to the spot, and everyone in the building, which has both offices and homes, was evacuated.
Investigators are now questioning the contractor who supplied workers and checking the exact cause and circumstances of the fire.