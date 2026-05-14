Lakhimpur Kheri aspirant allegedly died by suicide after NEET cancelation
India
A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide after the medical entrance exam was canceled over a suspected paper leak.
Police found him in his room on Thursday; no note was discovered, and an investigation is ongoing.
Family says NEET cancelation stressed him
His family shared that he had been really stressed about the NEET cancelation: it was his third attempt, and he had pinned his hopes on passing this time.
According to his family, news of the paper leak and uncertainty about a re-exam hit him hard.
The student had come back from his village just before the incident.
Police say they are looking into all details as the family cops with their loss.