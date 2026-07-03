Lakshadweep nurse Hindumbi Kaurom Kakkada reaches Aster Guardians finals $250,000
Hindumbi Kaurom Kakkada, an 80-year-old nurse from Lakshadweep, just made it to the finals of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2026, one of the biggest honors in nursing, with a $250,000 prize.
She stood out among more than 134,000 nominees from 214 countries thanks to her incredible dedication over a 53-year career.
Kakkada helped with over 20,000 surgeries
Starting back in 1972, when healthcare was scarce in Lakshadweep, Kakkada helped with over 20,000 surgeries and emergencies.
Even after retiring at 60, she came back as a contract nurse to keep serving remote communities.
Her work on maternal care, hygiene, and immunization has inspired people to trust hospital births more.
Kakkada saved lives during disasters
Kakkada's quick thinking has saved lives in tough situations: from performing blood transfusions on boats during emergencies to delivering babies with minimal equipment during storms.
She's been there for her community through cholera outbreaks, the tsunami in 2004, and COVID-19.
Even as healthcare improves locally, she remains a key figure people count on.