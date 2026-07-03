Lakshadweep nurse Hindumbi Kaurom Kakkada reaches Aster Guardians finals $250,000 India Jul 03, 2026

Hindumbi Kaurom Kakkada, an 80-year-old nurse from Lakshadweep, just made it to the finals of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2026, one of the biggest honors in nursing, with a $250,000 prize.

She stood out among more than 134,000 nominees from 214 countries thanks to her incredible dedication over a 53-year career.