Lal Krishna Advani, 98, taken to Apollo Hospital in Delhi
India
Lal Krishna Advani, the 98-year-old BJP veteran leader and a familiar face in Indian politics, was taken to Delhi's Apollo Hospital on Friday evening after complaining of a chest infection.
Hospital officials say he is stable and under close care from the hospital's pulmonary team.
Advani admitted in May, condition steady
This is not Advani's first hospital visit this year: he was admitted in May for age-related issues as well.
At his age, regular medical attention is becoming more common, but for now, reports confirm he is being looked after and his condition is steady.